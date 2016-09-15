Follow us on

Posted: 6:02 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017

Woman rescued from overturned car in Cobb

Crime scene tape
Scott Olson/Getty Images
File photo

By Raisa Habersham

The AJC

A woman was trapped inside an overturned car after it crashed on Paper Mill Road near Sope Creek in east Cobb County, police spokeswoman Officer Alicia Chilton said.  

The incident occurred at about 5:20 p.m. Police have not said if others were injured in the crash. 

The woman was rescued about 5:50 p.m. She was taken to the hospital.

