Woman found shot in car along Gwinnett highway, suspect detained

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 2:26 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017
By Lauren Foreman and Tyler Estep
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
A man pistol-whipped his roommate and shot a woman in the head in an incident that blocked part of a major Gwinnett County highway Tuesday morning, police said.
Gwinnett County police spokesman Cpl. Deon Washington said officers initially responded to the Madison at River Sound apartments off Walther Boulevard shortly before 8 a.m., after a resident called 911 to report "loud noises and screams" coming from a neighboring unit. They found a man in the parking lot who said he'd jumped from a second-story balcony after his roommate hit him with a gun.
The victim described his roommate's SUV, and police found and stopped it on Ga. 316 east near Collins Hill Road.
Inside, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the head.
The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition and the driver of the vehicle was taken into custody, Washington said.
The suspect’s identity was not immediately released, nor were possible charges.
The relationship between the three people involved was also unclear, as was a possible impetus for the incident.
"We're exploring all possibilities at this point," Washington said.
The shooting investigation shut down the ramp at Ga. 316 east and Collins Hill Road for several hours.
Erick Erickson is host of the Atlanta’s Evening News with Erick Erickson on WSB weeknights 5-7pm.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}