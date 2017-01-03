Woman found shot in car along Gwinnett highway, suspect detained

By Lauren Foreman and Tyler Estep

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A man pistol-whipped his roommate and shot a woman in the head in an incident that blocked part of a major Gwinnett County highway Tuesday morning, police said.

Gwinnett County police spokesman Cpl. Deon Washington said officers initially responded to the Madison at River Sound apartments off Walther Boulevard shortly before 8 a.m., after a resident called 911 to report "loud noises and screams" coming from a neighboring unit. They found a man in the parking lot who said he'd jumped from a second-story balcony after his roommate hit him with a gun.

The victim described his roommate's SUV, and police found and stopped it on Ga. 316 east near Collins Hill Road.

Inside, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the head.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition and the driver of the vehicle was taken into custody, Washington said.

The suspect’s identity was not immediately released, nor were possible charges.

The relationship between the three people involved was also unclear, as was a possible impetus for the incident.

"We're exploring all possibilities at this point," Washington said.

The shooting investigation shut down the ramp at Ga. 316 east and Collins Hill Road for several hours.