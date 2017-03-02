Woman charged in Cobb school bus crash

A woman has been charged in a Cobb County bus crash that injured several people.

By Steve Burns

www.ajc.com

A 23-year-old woman has been charged after a head-on collision with a school bus that injured several people, including two children, Cobb County police said Thursday.

Latrice Dixon of Lithia Springs faces charges of reckless driving, hit-and-run, failure to maintain lane, improper use of center turn lane, improper passing and following too closely, spokeswoman Alicia Chilton said.

Dixon turned herself in to police Thursday afternoon, Channel 2 Action News reported. She was taken to a hospital after the crash.

The collision happened about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday on Riverside Parkway near Crestside Drive, Cobb fire spokesman Dan Dupree said.

Dixon, driving a white Mazda, was leaving the scene of another hit-and-run when she crashed into the Bryant Elementary School bus, Chilton said Wednesday. A girl and a boy were on the bus at the time.

The boy was taken to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite, Channel 2 Action News reported. The girl was taken to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Town Center.

Chilton said the other driver in the first crash and the bus driver were taken to local hospitals, too.