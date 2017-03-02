Woman charged in Cobb school bus crash

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 4:52 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017
By Steve Burns
www.ajc.com
A 23-year-old woman has been charged after a head-on collision with a school bus that injured several people, including two children, Cobb County police said Thursday.
Latrice Dixon of Lithia Springs faces charges of reckless driving, hit-and-run, failure to maintain lane, improper use of center turn lane, improper passing and following too closely, spokeswoman Alicia Chilton said.
Dixon turned herself in to police Thursday afternoon, Channel 2 Action News reported. She was taken to a hospital after the crash.
The collision happened about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday on Riverside Parkway near Crestside Drive, Cobb fire spokesman Dan Dupree said.
Dixon, driving a white Mazda, was leaving the scene of another hit-and-run when she crashed into the Bryant Elementary School bus, Chilton said Wednesday. A girl and a boy were on the bus at the time.
The boy was taken to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite, Channel 2 Action News reported. The girl was taken to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Town Center.
Chilton said the other driver in the first crash and the bus driver were taken to local hospitals, too.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}