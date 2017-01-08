Vigil held to honor Marietta woman killed in airport shooting

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 8:28 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017
By Cox Media Group
Cox Media Group
COBB COUNTY, Ga. —
A local church community came together Saturday to remember one of their members who was among the five people killed in a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport.
Olga Woltering and her husband Ralph were in the baggage claim area of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport when the gunman, identified as 26-year-old Esteban Santiago, started shooting around 1 p.m. Friday.
Olga was killed. Ralph escaped without serious injury.
The Wolterings were long-time members of the Transfiguration Catholic Church in Marietta.
A Mass was held in Olga’s honor Saturday evening at the church.
“And even though it’s painful for us when somebody dies in that kind of way, still we know that all are in the arms of God and because of her goodness, the Lord is with her now and she is rejoicing,” The Rev. Fernando Molina-Restrepo said.
Wolterning’s family is traveling from Atlanta to Florida, and has asked for prayers and privacy.
“Olga Woltering was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and good friend to many. She, along with our father, Ralph, is the cornerstone of our family and while she’s absent in our lives now, she remains in our hearts, thoughts and memories forever,” said son Tim Woltering.
Investigators said Santiago traveled from Alaska to Fort Lauderdale specifically to carry out the attack. Prosecutors said they will seek the death penalty against him.
