Underground Atlanta hosts Peach Drop for final time

By Nicole Carr

WSB-TV News

Saturday night’s Peach Drop marked the end of an era in Atlanta.

The iconic event attracts anywhere from 100,000 to 175,000 people each year, but this New Year’s Eve was the last at Underground Atlanta.

Gates opened at 5:30 p.m. and the event officially began at 7:00. R&B artist Ne-Yo headlined the event and Collective Soul also performed.

The 800-pound Peach will drop from another location next year as Underground Atlanta prepares for a renovation under new owners.

Organizers have not announced a new location.

"I kind of feel like Underground Atlanta's a little dated," bartender Ashley Moree said.

Atlanta police made their rounds Saturday afternoon as part of their effort to keep everyone safe.

Event goers that Channel 2's Nicole Carr spoke to said they were excited to experience the Peach Drop.

“Looking forward to the experience, having a good time out here, seeing things we’ve never seen before,” said Akim Appleton, who traveled from Alabama to Atlanta for the event.

Despite the rain, thousands of people came out to enjoy the music and festivities.

“I really wanted to see Collective Soul and Ne-Yo,” Emily Maynard said.

Several people reflected on 2016 while looking forward to 2017.

“I hear a lot of people out there talking about they’re cutting people off. Sometimes you’ve got to cut yourself off to be the better you in the New Year,” Denryc Hill said.