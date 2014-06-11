Underground Atlanta hosts Peach Drop for final time

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 2:41 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017
By Nicole Carr
WSB-TV News
ATLANTA —
Saturday night’s Peach Drop marked the end of an era in Atlanta.
The iconic event attracts anywhere from 100,000 to 175,000 people each year, but this New Year’s Eve was the last at Underground Atlanta.
Gates opened at 5:30 p.m. and the event officially began at 7:00. R&B artist Ne-Yo headlined the event and Collective Soul also performed.
The 800-pound Peach will drop from another location next year as Underground Atlanta prepares for a renovation under new owners.
Organizers have not announced a new location.
"I kind of feel like Underground Atlanta's a little dated," bartender Ashley Moree said.
Atlanta police made their rounds Saturday afternoon as part of their effort to keep everyone safe.
Event goers that Channel 2's Nicole Carr spoke to said they were excited to experience the Peach Drop.
“Looking forward to the experience, having a good time out here, seeing things we’ve never seen before,” said Akim Appleton, who traveled from Alabama to Atlanta for the event.
Despite the rain, thousands of people came out to enjoy the music and festivities.
“I really wanted to see Collective Soul and Ne-Yo,” Emily Maynard said.
Several people reflected on 2016 while looking forward to 2017.
“I hear a lot of people out there talking about they’re cutting people off. Sometimes you’ve got to cut yourself off to be the better you in the New Year,” Denryc Hill said.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}