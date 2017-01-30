UGA releases statement on Trump travel ban

UGA President Jere Morehead (pictured above), Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost Pamela Whitten and Associate Provost for International Education Noel Fallows have written a letter to all students, faculty and staff on how President Trump's immigration order may impact international travel and visa holders.

By Bill Caiaccio

The University of Georgia releases a statement on President Donald Trump's immigration order that limits nationals from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from entering the United States.

UGA President Jere Morehead, Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost Pamela Whitten and Associate Provost for International Education Noel Fallows have written a letter to all students, faculty and staff on how the policy may impact international travel and visa holders.

It says "As you know, the safety and well-being of the UGA community is our top priority, and it is important that we remain in close communication as new information and direction from the State Department becomes available in the coming days."

All international students, staff and faculty who might be traveling overseas in the near future are advised to consult with the UGA Office of International Education.

Morehead says it appears no University of Georgia students or faculty were detained over the weekend because of the executive order.

UGA will continue to assess the impact on its students, staff and faculty, and will provide updated information and assistance.