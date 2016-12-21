Tybee Island may ban public drinking on island each spring

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 8:52 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016
Tybee Island may clamp down on public drinking during the months of March, April and May.
The Savannah Morning News reports the city council wants to discourage rowdy behavior during spring break and Orange Crush.
The proposed restrictions, affecting drinking on the beach and in parking lots, would end right before Memorial Day weekend.
Not everyone's on board, especially as island businesses struggle to recover from Hurricane Matthew.
"I think we need to do something, but I'm concerned about doing it right now," Councilwoman Julie Livingston tells the Savannah Morning News. "I've talked to a lot of business owners that are concerned they are not going to make it."
The council considered a similar proposal in April but shelved it to refine it.
Proponents argue drunken behavior mars the island's family-friendly vibe. They point to a shooting during Orange Crush in 2015.
The police chief supports an island-wide restriction on alcohol consumption in public. Open containers would be allowed at special permitted events.
The Tybee Island City Council could vote at next month's meeting.
