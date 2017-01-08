By Veronica Waters and Edgar Treiguts

WSB Radio

Thieves broke into cars at four Gwinnett County fire stations overnight Saturday into Sunday - the personal cars of the firefighters.

“These are nefarious acts committed by individuals who have no respect for people or their personal effects or belongings,” Gwinnett County Fire Capt. Tommy Rutledge tells WSB. “To be able to commit these types of crimes to individuals who are serving and protecting our community, certainly is concerning to us.”

The break-ins were at Fire Stations #’s 5, 31, 15 and 23.

In one case, police officers chased a suspect at station 31 near Georgia Gwinnett College, but he got away. At least two firefighters' guns were stolen in the incidents.

“We’re still putting the timelines together to determine if this actually occurred while they were in-station, or after they had left, or had been called-out…rung-out on a fire call,” says Sgt. Rich Long with Gwinnett police.

There are some similarities to car break-ins less than a week ago at Old Peachtree and at Five Forks Trickum fire stations.

“It would be a reasonable assumption based on the timeframe, the same date, time of night,” says Sgt. Long. “We’re still putting together the timeline to help us make that determination on whether or not this was the same crew.”

Long won't say whether surveillance video is helping them identify suspects, but tells WSB one crook narrowly got away.

“A fire station has long been known in the community as a safe place, a safe refuge for people who are in trouble or need assistance. So to have crimes occur on the property of the fire stations given that, it is very alarming to us,” says Gwinnett Fire’s Rutledge.