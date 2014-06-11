Teen shot, killed in 'quiet' Gwinnett County neighborhood

By Nicole Carr

WSB-TV News

Gwinnett County police are investigating the shooting death of a teen Saturday night.

The 19-year-old victim was found dead at 4623 Grove Lake Street. Police described the area as "quiet."

Witnesses told police a group of teens were fighting in the parking lot of the neighborhood’s swim and tennis area just before 6 p.m. when one was shot.

Officers arrived at the scene and found Jacquorrius Madison with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

“It's a quiet neighborhood. We're rarely, if ever in this neighborhood,” said Gwinnett County Police Sgt. Jake Smith.

Investigators have not named suspects nor a motive in the shooting.

One neighbor said Madison and his girlfriend had just helped her with household chores days before his murder.

"Sounds like he was a well-liked young man,” Smith said.

“Detectives are now investigating what led to that shooting, what the fight was all about. If the fight was just a fight or robbery or a drug deal or something along those lines,” Smith said.

Investigators want anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and you may receive a reward.