Teen shot, killed in 'quiet' Gwinnett County neighborhood

Posted: 9:30 a.m. Sunday, March 12, 2017
By Nicole Carr
WSB-TV News
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. —
Gwinnett County police are investigating the shooting death of a teen Saturday night.
The 19-year-old victim was found dead at 4623 Grove Lake Street. Police described the area as "quiet."
Witnesses told police a group of teens were fighting in the parking lot of the neighborhood’s swim and tennis area just before 6 p.m. when one was shot.
Officers arrived at the scene and found Jacquorrius Madison with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
“It's a quiet neighborhood. We're rarely, if ever in this neighborhood,” said Gwinnett County Police Sgt. Jake Smith.
Investigators have not named suspects nor a motive in the shooting.
One neighbor said Madison and his girlfriend had just helped her with household chores days before his murder.
"Sounds like he was a well-liked young man,” Smith said.
“Detectives are now investigating what led to that shooting, what the fight was all about. If the fight was just a fight or robbery or a drug deal or something along those lines,” Smith said.
Investigators want anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and you may receive a reward.
