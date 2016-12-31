Follow us on

Posted: 8:58 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016

Suspect aimed gun at grandmother’s head in carjacking

By Raisa Habersham

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta police are searching for a man they say stole a 60-year-old grandmother’s car in broad daylight in southwest Atlanta. 

Nell McDay of McDonough had just parked her white 2003 Cadillac Escalade outside her Alta Coventry Station apartment on Greenbriar Parkway when she noticed a few people next to her in a gray SUV, according to a police report. 

As McDay walked toward her apartment, a man jumped out of the SUV, pressed a black 9mm gun to her head and demanded her car keys. The incident happened about 1:30 p.m. Dec. 22. 

“I dropped down to my knees because I thought he would shoot me in the head,” McDay told Channel 2 Action News. “I thought I would rather turn away from him.” 

