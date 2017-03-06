Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 3:45 p.m. Monday, March 6, 2017
By Ellen Eldridge
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
A Subway store employee shot a man who police say tried to rob the Cobb County restaurant Monday morning.
The armed robbery call came in to Acworth police about 10:25 a.m., spokesman Capt. Mark Cheatham told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
A man walked in alone to the Subway at 3305 Acworth Oaks Drive, near Baker Road, Cheatham said.
A male employee shot and hit the man in the chest, but the suspect ran out and minutes later Kennesaw police got a call about a man having been shot.
The man was at Kennesaw Medical Center but he did not drive himself there, Cheatham said.
He was taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital, where he was believed to be in surgery about 12:30 p.m.
Cheatham said detectives are seeking other people who may have been involved.
Police have not positively identified the suspect. No additional information was available.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}