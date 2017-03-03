Second man charged with concealing Tara Grinstead’s death

Bo Dukes (right) was arrested and charged in connection with the death of Irwin County teacher Tara Grinstead.

Tara Grinstead was reported missing from her Ocilla home in October 2005.

By Alexis Stevens

www.ajc.com

A second man was arrested Friday and charged with concealing the death of south Georgia teacher Tara Grinstead, according to arrest warrants.

Bo Dukes, 32, allegedly helped Ryan Alexander Duke “conceal and destroy” Grinstead’s body in October 2005. Dukes is not related to Duke, who has been charged with Grinstead’s murder. But the two were classmates at Irwin County High School, where Grinstead taught history.

Dukes and Duke allegedly took Grinstead’s body to a pecan farm in neighboring Ben Hill County, according to investigators.

Friday morning, Dukes was charged with concealing a death, hindering apprehension and tampering with evidence. He waived his first appearance, posted $15,000 bond and was released from jail shortly before 1 p.m.

Last week, Duke, 33, was arrested and charged with murder. The GBI declined to say how Grinstead died, but arrest warrants accuse Duke of burglary and aggravated assault, stating that he “used his hands in an offensive manner” and harmed Grinstead. Duke then allegedly removed Grinstead’s body from her home, according to a warrant charging him with concealing a death.

- Please return for updates