Search continues for missing man in Lake Allatoona boat crash

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 6:03 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017
By Steve Burns
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Authorities resumed searching Lake Allatoona on Saturday for a man missing since two boats collided. However, he was not found by midafternoon.
The search for Ronnie Bentley, 66, of Canton, is being called a recovery effort, Channel 2 Action News reported. Noting the cold water temperature, officials want to give closure to Bentley’s family.
"It's a difficult situation. These incidents are so tough because these guys, they're human too," Department of Natural Resources spokesman Mark McKinnon said.
Bentley had not been found as of about 4:30 p.m., McKinnon said.
“We have been searching since 8:00 a.m. with sonar equipment but he has not been located,” McKinnon said in an email. “We will continue searching today until 6:00 p.m. and will resume in the morning.”
James Mills, 51, of Taylorsville, died during the crash near Little River Marina off Bells Ferry Road. He was driving one of the boats, according to a Facebook post by Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services.
A 68-year-old man who was injured in the collision was taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital for treatment, officials said. His identity has not been released.
Channel 2 interviewed Isidore Davila, who heard the man’s pleas and helped him get to shore. Davila also helped the rescue teams find the wreckage.
“Please help me quick. I’m about to lose my grip. I can’t hold on any longer is what he said,” Davila said.
Members of the Cherokee fire and emergency services dive team responded shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday.
