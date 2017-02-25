Same boy who was kidnapped in 2014 returns home safely again

Willie Myrick,12, did not return to his home on Confederate Court, police said.

By Steve Gehlbach

Channel 2

The Atlanta Police Department has found the 12-year-old boy who was last seen leaving his home.

His mother said that Willie Myrick,12, left his home on Confederate Court at 10 p.m. Friday.

Officers immediately canvassed the area but Willie was not located on Friday. However, police successfully found him on Saturday morning.

Willie is the same boy who was kidnapped in 2014.

Willie said he was afraid that the man was going to kill him. The man drove Willie around for nearly three hours, police said.

“He was cursing at me telling me to shut up and didn't want to hear a word from me," Willie said. “He said if I told anyone he would hurt me, like in a bad way.”

The boy went to several homes in that East Point neighborhood asking for help. One person actually turned him away, but an elderly man let him in and called the police and his godmother.

Willie said he was not harmed during the ordeal. His godmother said the boy was taken to a hospital for examination.