Roswell woman found dead in front yard

Police were investigating Tuesday afternoon after a woman was found dead in the front yard of a Roswell home.

By Ellen Eldridge

The death is being investigated as a homicide, according to Channel 2 Action News.

A man inside a home on Tyson Circle called 911 about 2:30 p.m. and Roswell officers arrived to find a dead woman in her 40s, police spokeswoman Officer Lisa Holland said.

A white pickup truck was towed from the property as officials collected evidence.

Police are withholding the woman’s identity pending notification of next of kin. They also did not explain the relationship between her and the man who called 911.

"Right now they are investigating what has happened,” Holland told Channel 2. “They're talking to any type of witnesses, neighbors, people that live in this neighborhood, to find out what they can. They're also talking to the person that made the 911 call."