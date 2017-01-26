Rise Up: ‘Sam Adams’ banned

Local Exxon gas station manager, Viral Chhadua, tells WSB his store will not be selling Sam Adams products until after the Super Bowl on Feb. 5, 2017.

By Nicole Bennett

WSB Radio

Local Exxon gas station manager, Viral Chhadua, tells WSB his store will not be selling Sam Adams products until after the Super Bowl on Feb. 5, 2017.

“We’ve pretty much pulled all of our Sam Adams products, and we replaced them with nothing on the shelf,” Chhadua says. His store is located at 5201 Browns Bridge Road in Gainesville, Ga. and has a new sign on its beer cooler inside.

“We have a sign that reads, ‘We will not be selling any Sam Adams until after the Super Bowl. #RiseUp’.”

Super Bowl LI will be played at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Sunday, Feb. 5.

As we all know now, the Atlanta Falcons will face off against the New England Patriots. So why exactly is Chhadua’s store taking aim at the Boston beer company?

“What inspired this was Dan Shaughnessy’s article that was belittling Atlanta as a sports town and its fan base,” Chhadua explains.

The article in reference was published on Jan. 23, with a headline reading, “It’s hard to get pumped up about a Super Bowl against… Atlanta.”

Boston Globe columnist Dan Shaughnessy expresses his indifference toward Atlanta sports fans throughout the article, writing, “When it comes to Atlanta and its sports fans, we feel nothing. Maybe a little pity.”

After the article’s publication, Chhadua initiated his gas station’s ‘Rise Up’ response. “Boston media’s been blowing me up today,” he tells WSB.

Kickoff for the Falcons and Patriots on Feb. 5 is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET. Fox will begin airing its pregame show at 11 a.m.

The coverage will include a pre-taped sit-down interview with President Donald Trump. Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly will conduct the interview, and, according to Fox, it should air around 4 p.m. ET.