Rehab for historic old Atlanta library

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 6:06 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016
It's a done deal that a historic old Atlanta library won't be torn down. So why is it on the list of "Places in Peril" for 2017?
The Fulton County Central Library has made the "10 Places In Peril" for 2017, picked by the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation.
The 260,000 square foot library was built in 1980 and was the last building designed by noted architect Marcel Breuer before he died. It's made of concrete rather than steel. One preservationist says the building is of 'international significance'.
There had been a long debate whether to tear the building down. Fulton County Commissioners decided this summer to instead spend up to $55,000,000 dollars for a renovation, particularly of the building's historic interior.
"Libraries are different today than they used to be," Fulton County Chief Operating Officer Todd Long tells WSB, "but we are certainly excited to preserve this location and move forward with getting a fully-functional new library."
So how did the building still end up “in peril?” The Trust says it understands the needs of libraries have changed since 1980, but they want to make sure the original "feel" of the inside is kept. And they're bringing in experts to help make sure.
