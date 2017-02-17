Quentin Moses funeral Saturday in Athens

By Tim Bryant

The funeral for Quentin Moses is set for 1 o’clock Saturday afternoon at the Cornerstone Church in Athens: the 33 year-old former Georgia Bulldog football standout was remembered in a memorial service last night at Cedar Shoals, where he played his high school football. Moses, along with 31 year-old Andria Godard and her 10 year-old daughter Jasmine, was killed in last Sunday’s fire in Walton County, a blaze that destroyed their home on Shamrock Drive in Monroe. Investigators say they have found that the fatal fire started in the home’s kitchen; they have not yet determined how it started.



