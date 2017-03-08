Developers add finishing touches to SunTrust Park

The Braves' first exhibition game at SunTrust Park is slated for March 31.

By Jay Black and Nicole Bennett

SunTrust Park is almost, but not quite, ready as developers add finishing touches.

“Our goal was always to make sure that by the time we played opening day, there was no Georgia red clay flowing down the streets,” Mike Plant, president of development, tells WSB.

“And that goal’s been achieved.”

Plant adds, “By opening day, every one of the roads and all the sidewalks will be open.

“You might see some construction that is still on the facades, but you’re not going to see dumpsters and vehicles. It’s going to be a very safe place to come to.”

The team tells WSB majority of the stadium’s 41,000 seats are positioned in the shade. However, the star of the show is the battery development outside.

“This is the key, heart and soul of the destination,” Plant says.

The Athens-based beer company Terrapin is prepped to brew beer directly within the battery at SunTrust Park. “The food and beverage building – Terrapin taproom with Fox Brothers barbecue – will all be open by opening day,” Plant explains.

While most of the restaurants will be ready by opening day, Plant and his team say you will no longer be able to bring your own food inside the stadium. “That’s kind of a norm, so as long as you make good quality [food] that’s affordable, I think everybody understands that,” Plant says.

He adds, “Quality is going to be upgraded substantially here and we’re also very cognizant of cost.

“You’re going to see some pretty good affordable offerings, understanding that you can’t create a reasonable ticket price and pick it up on the backside with the pricing of food and beverage.”

Single-game Braves tickets go on sale Friday, March 10, at 10 a.m. ET. Opening day is April 14.