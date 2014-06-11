Follow us on

    Posted: 3:29 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017

    Police shoot man along Silver Comet Trail

    By Ross Cavitt

    Channel 2

    PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. —

    Channel 2 Action News has learned police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Paulding County.

    The incident happened along the Silver Comet Trail around 2:30 p.m. near the Rambo Nursery.

    Dallas police said an officer was confronted by a man wielding a rifle. The officer fired his gun, wounding the man.

    The man’s condition is unknown at this point. It's unclear if the man fired at the officer.

    - Pleas return for updates. 

