Police in search of possible kidnapping suspect

By Jennifer Griffies

WSB Radio

Paulding County authorities are on the lookout for a man who may have tried to kidnap a ten-year-old girl on Wednesday. Sgt. Ashley Henson with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office says the little girl was riding her bicycle in the cul-de-sac in her Ivy Springs Subdivision on Ivy Springs Drive, when a man came up behind her and touched her on the shoulder. She took off to her house and told her mom. He ran off into some woods.

"At this point, we're asking for the public's assistance. If they've seen this male or anybody that looks remotely similar to this individual to please give us a call," said Henson.

The suspect is described as a white man, with shaggy red hair, and a goatee, believed to be in his mid 20's.

"We've had some reports since this took place, that people have called in and said they have seen people that didn't look like they belong, but nobody with this particular description of the red hair," said Henson.

He says they are very concerned about what the suspect had in his hand.

"From what we were told by the victim, they said he possibly had a black rag in his hand. So, that is a little troubling because we don't know what the intent was with that black rag," said Henson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Paulding County Sheriff's Office.