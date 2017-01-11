Police in search of possible kidnapping suspect

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 9:01 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017
By Jennifer Griffies
WSB Radio
Paulding County authorities are on the lookout for a man who may have tried to kidnap a ten-year-old girl on Wednesday. Sgt. Ashley Henson with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office says the little girl was riding her bicycle in the cul-de-sac in her Ivy Springs Subdivision on Ivy Springs Drive, when a man came up behind her and touched her on the shoulder. She took off to her house and told her mom. He ran off into some woods.
"At this point, we're asking for the public's assistance. If they've seen this male or anybody that looks remotely similar to this individual to please give us a call," said Henson.
The suspect is described as a white man, with shaggy red hair, and a goatee, believed to be in his mid 20's.
"We've had some reports since this took place, that people have called in and said they have seen people that didn't look like they belong, but nobody with this particular description of the red hair," said Henson.
He says they are very concerned about what the suspect had in his hand.
"From what we were told by the victim, they said he possibly had a black rag in his hand. So, that is a little troubling because we don't know what the intent was with that black rag," said Henson.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Paulding County Sheriff's Office.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}