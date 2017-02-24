Police release video of deadly officer-involved shooting

The shooting happened Jan. 26, when Atlanta police said a plain-clothed Atlanta police officer shot Deaundre Phillips, 24, at the Atlanta police annex on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

By Matt Johnson

Channel 2

Police released video of a deadly officer-involved shooting.

The shooting happened Jan. 26, when Atlanta police said a plain-clothed Atlanta police officer shot Deaundre Phillips, 24, at the Atlanta police annex on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

The officer has been identified as 11-year-veteran Yasin Abdulahad who was assigned to the gun reduction task force at the time.

The GBI said Abdulahad and another officer in plain clothes confronted Philips because they smelled marijuana coming from his car.

The GBI said Abdulahad was still partially in the passenger side of the car when Phillips attempted to drive away so Abdulahad opened fire.

Police said they recovered a weapon and noted that Phillips had an active warrant out for his arrest.

Supporters have launched several protests since the shooting demanding Atlanta police release the video.

The Atlanta Police Department has released a statement regarding the shooting:

On January 26, 2017, at approximately 7:45 PM, two Atlanta Police Investigators drove to the Atlanta Public Safety Annex located at 3493 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW. to complete administrative duties. As they parked and exited their vehicle, the two Investigators smelled an odor of marijuana and approached a vehicle from which it was apparently emanating. They encountered a male in the parked vehicle. The investigators initiated a conversation with the male who exited the vehicle. During the conversation, the male lunged back into the vehicle and attempted to flee. One of the APD investigators was partially in the passenger side of the vehicle as the vehicle fled. The investigator discharged his city issued firearm, striking the male.

The male had an active warrant out for his arrest from Fulton County. A firearm was also visible on the floorboard of the passenger side of the vehicle. It has been determined that the male has a lengthy criminal history as well as a gang affiliation with the Rolling 60s Crips.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is conducting an independent investigation into this incident.