Police release sketch of man accused of raping, beating woman

By Liz Artz

Channel 2

Police have released a sketch of a man they said raped a woman and brutally beat her.

The attack happened sometime before 9 p.m. on Feb. 23 at an abandoned complex off Washington Avenue.

Investigators said the 30-year-old woman was lost and the man lured her from the East Point MARTA station by telling her he knew a shortcut.

He assaulted her at the abandoned Washington Circle housing projects.

The victim escaped and ran to a nearby trailer park for help.