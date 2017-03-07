Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Chance of Rain

Download the WSB app and keep your phone charged in the event of power outages

    Posted: 5:18 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2017

    Police release sketch of man accused of raping, beating woman

    View Larger
    Police release sketch of man accused of raping, beating woman
    Police release sketch of man accused of raping, beating woman

    By Liz Artz

    Channel 2

    Police have released a sketch of a man they said raped a woman and brutally beat her.

    The attack happened sometime before 9 p.m. on Feb. 23 at an abandoned complex off Washington Avenue.

    Investigators said the 30-year-old woman was lost and the man lured her from the East Point MARTA station by telling her he knew a shortcut.

    He assaulted her at the abandoned Washington Circle housing projects.

    The victim escaped and ran to a nearby trailer park for help.

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     

    Trending News

     
     