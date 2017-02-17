Police now investigating deadly house fire as possible arson

Authorities are working to determine the cause of a deadly fire in Rockmart.

Police are now investigating a house fire as a possible arson that killed a married couple in Rockmart.

The fire happened at a house on Scriple Street near Railroad Street early Friday morning.

Two people were found dead at the scene, a third, a 39-year-old woman, was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

Crews initially thought there were more victims but later determined that there were no more.

Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes learned the victims were a husband and wife, ages 73 and 65.

Firefighters were emotional as they combed through the charred remains of the home.

“Any time there’s a fire injury or death, it’s devastating,” said a fire spokesperson. “It’s not only devastating to the family, it’s devastating to the community. But it’s also devastating for the first responders who go in there and mentally have to deal with it and perform."