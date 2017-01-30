Police name suspect in Underground Atlanta murder

24-year-old Felix Shirley was identified through video and named as a suspect in the murder of a young woman at Underground Atlanta earlier this month.

Tipsters could receive a reward of upt to $2,000 for any info on the whereabouts of 24-year-old Felix Shirley.

By Jon Lewis

Atlanta police have identified the suspect they believe is responsible for the murder of a young woman at Underground Atlanta earlier this month.

24-year-old Felix Shirley was identified through video and tips called in to Crimestoppers.

He is the suspect in the murder of 26-year-old Misha Moore, who was found shot to death at Underground on January 10.

"There was some connection that they did know each other," says APD Lieutenant Charles Hampton, "I'm not sure exactly how they knew each other, but it was not just a random encounter."

Hampton says police do not know if Shirley is still in the Atlanta area.

He was wearing a construction hat at the time of the killing, and police found that he had been working as a construction worker at Mercedes Benz stadium.