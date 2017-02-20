Police find man who disappeared after flying into Atlanta

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 5:55 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2017
By Lauren Foreman
The AJC
UPDATED [5:38 p.m.]: Police found Raymond Makowski, 55, in a wooded area they had already searched, Channel 2 Action News reported.
ORIGINAL STORY: A Mattie’s Call has been issued for a man who went missing shortly after he flew into Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, police said.
Raymond Makowski, 55, arrived in Atlanta just before 1:20 p.m. Sunday, police said.
After his United Airlines flight touched down at Hartsfield-Jackson, he disappeared.
Police have not said where Makowski came from.
According to Channel 2 Action News, he has dementia.
His brother-in-law reported him missing, police said.
Makowski is described as 6-foot-1, 165 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.
