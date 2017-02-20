Follow us on

Posted: 5:55 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2017

Police find man who disappeared after flying into Atlanta

Police find man who disappeared after flying into Atlanta
Atlanta Police Department
Raymond Makowski went missing from Hartsfield–Jackson International Airport.

By Lauren Foreman

The AJC

UPDATED [5:38 p.m.]: Police found Raymond Makowski, 55, in a wooded area they had already searched, Channel 2 Action News reported. 

ORIGINAL STORY: A Mattie’s Call has been issued for a man who went missing shortly after he flew into Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, police said.

Raymond Makowski, 55, arrived in Atlanta just before 1:20 p.m. Sunday, police said. 

After his United Airlines flight touched down at Hartsfield-Jackson, he disappeared. 

Police have not said where Makowski came from.

According to Channel 2 Action News, he has dementia.

His brother-in-law reported him missing, police said. 

Makowski is described as 6-foot-1, 165 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

