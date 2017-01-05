Plane crashes near Cobb County airport

A plane went down near the Cobb County International Airport-McCollum Field Thursday evening, Jan. 5.

By Edgar Treiguts and Nicole Bennett

WSB Radio

A plane went down near the Cobb County International Airport-McCollum Field Thursday evening.

As he headed toward the crash site, Cobb County Fire Lieutenant Dan Dupree told WSB's Edgar Treiguts that there was only one person on the plane. That person was reportedly injured and set to be transported to the hospital.

“The pilot has been transported to Kennestone Hospital with minor injuries,” Dupree said. “The pilot is a local pilot; [he] has an Atlanta address.”

At about 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dupree said the single engine fixed-wing plane was “still in the woods, positioned nose-down.

“There’s a minor fuel leak. Fortunately there hasn’t been any fire.”

Asked how the crash may have happened, Dupree said, “We do not have a cause for the wreck. That’ll be investigated later.

“Looking at the way the pine trees are damaged, it appears that [the plane] went horizontally into the pine trees and then just came straight down from there.”

Dupree added that the plane went down during takeoff “almost directly across from the control tower on the opposite side of the runway, right outside the fence line.”

Moments after the crash, one eyewitness decribed the scene to WSB: "Emergency responders are everywhere. We must have 10-15 policemen and probably three or four fire trucks, and a couple of EMS vehicles.

"I don't remember which type of plane; it was a small plane. I can't give you the tail number. And emergency vehicles are all over here. He looks like he missed the end of the runway, going into some trees on the east end."

Please return for updates.