Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 2:51 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017

Plane crashes into tree with one person onboard

View Larger
Plane crashes into tree
Channel 2 Action News
A small plane crashed into a tree off the side of a road in Dawsonville, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. 

Related

View Larger
Small plane crashes into tree photo
Rikki Klaus/@RikkiKlausWSB
A small plane crashes into tree in Dawsonville Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.  

By Cox Media Group

DAWSON COUNTY, Ga —

A plane in Dawsonville has crashed, according to Federal Aviation Administration  spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen. 

According to Bergen, the plane landed on the shoulder of the road and hit a tree. 

One person was on the plane. 

A witness tells Channel 2 Action News the passenger suffered minor injures.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 