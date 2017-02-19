Plane crashes into tree with one person onboard

A small plane crashed into a tree off the side of a road in Dawsonville, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.

By Cox Media Group

A plane in Dawsonville has crashed, according to Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen.

According to Bergen, the plane landed on the shoulder of the road and hit a tree.

One person was on the plane.

A witness tells Channel 2 Action News the passenger suffered minor injures.