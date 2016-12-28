Pastor allegedly had sex with 14-year-old girl at church

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016
By Lauren Foreman
www.ajc.com
A Gwinnett County youth pastor was arrested after police said he allegedly had sex with a 14-year-old girl at a Lawrenceville church.
Nicholas Kelley, 34, is accused of having an “inappropriate sexual relationship” with the teen while serving as the girl’s counselor at New Bridges Church, Gwinnett County police Cpl. Deon Washington said Wednesday morning.
Kelley “began fostering a relationship with the child” in December 2015, and the sexual contact began this summer, police said.
In addition to the church, Kelley and the teen met at various parks in Gwinnett County, Washington said.
The girl’s parents found out about the relationship on Monday after she secretly left her house to be with Kelley, had a nervous breakdown and was admitted to the hospital, police said.
Her parents met with church staff on Tuesday.
A staff member contacted police, and Kelley was arrested on child molestation, statutory rape and aggravated sexual battery charges. He is being held in the county jail without bond.
Police are asking people who attend the church to talk to their children.
"In situations like this where a youth pastor uses his access to children and position to satisfy a sexual appetite, it is always a concern that there are unknown victims,” Washington said. “It is very disturbing that a person would use religion and counseling to exploit a child sexually.”
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the special victims unit at 770-513-5300.
