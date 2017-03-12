By Ellen Eldridge

AJC

A 27-year-old pregnant woman who lost her baby after a car crash had recently opened a candle business in Winder and was heading home from work.

Nichole Faith Allen of Winder was in her Kia Forte on March 2, when she was struck head-on by a man fleeing deputies, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

She opened The Dispensary, a candle shop, Feb. 25 on North Broad Street in Winder.

Friend Debi Thurmond called Allen a combination of sweet and tough.

"Her spirits are okay,” Thurmond told Channel 2 Action News. “She has her days that are good. Some days are bad, but she's doing well.”

While Allen didn’t speak to the news media, she posted about her recovery on her business Facebook Page.

Hi everyone. Just want to touch base on my business page. I'm sure some of you that are new here are from my story being on the news. I was involved in a car accident that took the life of my unborn son. I am currently still in the hospital having to also have a hysterectomy from the trauma of my wreck. Please hang tight with us. As soon as I'm able, we plan to open . I love making candles and I hate I was only open for one weekend before all of this happened. Thank you for the support and the prayers.

Deputies were chasing Aubrey Franklin Arnold, who was wanted on felony warrants in Barrow and Jackson counties, when the crash occurred on Ga. 82, Barrow County sheriff’s spokesman Capt. Ryan Sears said.

Arnold was going well over 100 mph when he lost control, slid and caused the crash, Sears said.

Both Arnold and Allen were rushed to Athens Regional Medical Center, where doctors told Allen her first child, a boy, died in utero.

The mom-to-be was in her second trimester, according to a GoFundMe page set up for medical expenses.

Thurmond told Channel 2 that Allen's family has not left her side at the hospital.

Arnold faces aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, feticide by vehicle, DUI and multiple traffic charges.