More than 130 pets need to find homes by Friday

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A local animal shelter has less than 48 hours to clear out and find homes for dozens of pets.

Clayton County’s Animal Services Center is having to move, and as a result, all of its animals need adopted by the end of business on Friday.

They are adopting out many animals, but the center is mostly working on finding homes for what’s left, since they mostly have pit bulls.

Channel 2’s Wendy Corona visited the center, which is in the process of moving everything out for a scheduled deep cleaning.