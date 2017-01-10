Missing Ga. man found dead in Tennessee lake

By Ellen Eldridge

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The body of a missing 22-year-old from Peachtree City was found Tuesday morning in Tennessee, a friend of the family told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Vincent Rossetti was found dead in Center Hill Lake in DeKalb County, Tenn., Adam Sweat confirmed Tuesday. The location is not far from where police found Rossetti’s car, parked at Sligo Marina.

He went missing Dec. 17, shortly after visiting his sister in Alabama, but a Tennessee state trooper found him on the side of the interstate the following day.

After a local hospital checked him out, Rossetti was released — before family members could pick him up.

His mother thought he might have been suffering from depression over the death of his father in a plane crash two years ago.

“Vinnie’s never dealt with the loss of his father,” Pam Rossetti told The AJC.

The official cause of death is pending an autopsy, but police said there is no evidence of foul play.