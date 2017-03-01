Arrest made in collision involving metro Atlanta bus

Authorities are at the scene of an apparent head-on collision involving a school bus in Cobb County.

By Jennifer Griffies and Nicole Bennett

Authorities are at the scene of a head-on collision involving a school bus in Cobb County. A female driver was arrested following the incident, Cobb County police tell WSB Radio.

The crash occured around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

The parents of two students were notified after the bus collided head-on Riverside Drive with a car that Cobb police say had just fled the scene of a different accident. At least 3 people in all were injured in the crash.

The bus is from Bryant Elementary.

"I don't know the extent of the injuries, but a male has been transported to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Scottish Rite," Cobb County School Spokeswoman Donna Lowry tells WSB Radio. "And the female student has been transported to Kennestone Hospital."

Lowry says she does not know how the age of the children.

