Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be “beyond compare”

Posted: 7:08 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017
By Nicole Bennett
WSB Radio
Mercedes-Benz Stadium General Manager Scott Jenkins tells WSB Radio he and his team hope to “redefine the stadium experience for fans.”
During an exclusive tour this week, Jenkins and representatives with Mercedes-Benz presented the big plans they have in motion for the stadium to WSB Radio.
Mike Gomes, senior vice president of fan experience at AMB Sports & Entertainment, predicts the stadium will be “beyond compare of any place you've ever been before.”
A recurring theme throughout the tour was “fans first.” Some 2,000 TVs will line the concourse in between food and drink vendors so fans can “always stay connected to what's happening on the field,” Gomes tells WSB Radio.
Around 4,000 miles of fiber optic cable are planned to run throughout Mercedes-Benz to enhance Wi-Fi access for fans.
Gomes adds, “We're also going to have a lot of fun with programming.” Stadium officials say they are implementing split-screen technology that displays an instant replay of action on the field for fans in the stands, while still broadcasting a view of live action.
“We want to entertain first, inform second, but certainly not overwhelm,” Gomes explains.
Progress is moving quickly at Mercedes-Benz. Jason Hughes, vice president of the project management group charged with overseeing construction at the stadium, says workers are installing an average 1,000 seats per day.
Darden & Company, LLC, employed one of the “world’s biggest crawler cranes” in the construction of Mercedes-Benz.
Gomes says ultimately, “We want you to say, ‘this stadium does it right.’”
Mercedes-Benz Stadium is slated to officially open on July 30.
