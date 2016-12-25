Meals served at 'Hosea Helps' Christmas dinner

By Nicole Carr

Volunteers worked Sunday morning to prepare meals for thousands of people in need.

“Hosea Helps” will host its annual Christmas dinner Sunday at the Georgia World Congress Center.

Channel 2’s Nicole Carr was at the DeKalb County Jail where crews prepared hundreds of turkeys, dressing, stuffing, and all the fixings needed for a traditional Christmas dinner.

“For me, my kids are older, it's all about giving back,” said volunteer April Blunt. “I'll do this for as long as I can."

Crews worked through Saturday night to make sure everything is perfect for 5,000 to 6,000 families in need.

Hosea volunteer Hugh Longmore has helped make this meal every Thanksgiving and Christmas for 31 years.

“Help the needy, do something that makes you feel good,” Longmore said.

“Hosea Helps” is in need of children's toys, gift cards for teens, men's clothing, turkeys and seasonings. All donations can be dropped off at 1035 Donnelly Avenue in Atlanta.

The organization traditionally provides clients with dinner, free clothing, beauty and barbering, medical care, and other services at no cost.