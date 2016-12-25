Meals served at 'Hosea Helps' Christmas dinner

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 1:17 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016
By Nicole Carr
ATLANTA —
Volunteers worked Sunday morning to prepare meals for thousands of people in need.
“Hosea Helps” will host its annual Christmas dinner Sunday at the Georgia World Congress Center.
Channel 2’s Nicole Carr was at the DeKalb County Jail where crews prepared hundreds of turkeys, dressing, stuffing, and all the fixings needed for a traditional Christmas dinner.
“For me, my kids are older, it's all about giving back,” said volunteer April Blunt. “I'll do this for as long as I can."
Crews worked through Saturday night to make sure everything is perfect for 5,000 to 6,000 families in need.
Hosea volunteer Hugh Longmore has helped make this meal every Thanksgiving and Christmas for 31 years.
“Help the needy, do something that makes you feel good,” Longmore said.
“Hosea Helps” is in need of children's toys, gift cards for teens, men's clothing, turkeys and seasonings. All donations can be dropped off at 1035 Donnelly Avenue in Atlanta.
The organization traditionally provides clients with dinner, free clothing, beauty and barbering, medical care, and other services at no cost.
© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}