Marietta's landmark "Big Chicken" restaurant is closing Monday to be remodeled, but the KFC franchise says the roadside fowl won't be affected much by the makeover. Here's a rendering of the planned new look.

The Big Chicken in Marietta is getting a makeover that will close the restaurant for 12 weeks.

The remodeling is part of a goal to upgrade 70 percent of KFC's restaurants over the next three years.

Inside, the company is adding a new chandelier based on KFC's trademark chicken buckets, a mural of the state, a shopping area and a glass wall where customers can watch cooks in action.

By Edgar Treiguts

An iconic restaurant in metro Atlanta is closing its doors Monday. But the shuttering of the Big Chicken in Marietta is only temporary, as the KFC restaurant gets a major remodel.

KBP Investments owns the Big Chicken location and 60 other KFC stores in metro Atlanta. All of them have been getting overhauls the past couple of years, with the majority now having been completed. But news of changes to the famous Big Chicken is sure to grab headlines.

First-off, this reassurance where it concerns the landmark Big Chicken structure that overlooks Cobb Parkway: "We're going to paint it, we're going to repair it, we're going to work on some of the mechanical, but you won't notice a change to that piece of the facility," says Mike Kulp, CEO of KBP Investments. "We're going to sharpen it up, brighten it, and add a more updated KFC sign to the side of it."

But as for the restaurant structure itself, Kulp says there will be "a pretty massive overhaul from front to back." That includes everything from the drywall to the ceilings and beyond.

"An exterior seating area, a screened-in porch...we're re-doing the entire kitchen, we're going to have a wall that's made out of Plexiglas where you can see the cooks fresh-breading product back in the kitchen while you order." Kulp says there will be unique materials used in his restaurant, not used in any other KFC in the country.

While other metro KFC location renovations have cost roughly $200,000 each, the work to the Big Chicken location alone will cost in excess of $2 million.

Kulp says the Big Chicken will close Monday, with work to extend about 12 weeks. "We've got some pretty big plans for a pretty wild grand re-opening celebration in mid-April."