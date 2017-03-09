Man in custody after threats to Spalding school, police

A man who allegedly threatened to blow up a Spalding County school and the Griffin Police Department has been taken into custody.
The alleged threat Thursday led to lockdowns at all 18 Spalding County public schools, according to Channel 2 Action News.
The lockdown was lifted just before 12:30 p.m. as authorities planned to search a local house.
Authorities learned about the incident when someone called police around 8:30 a.m. saying a man identified as 27-year-old Joseph Miller Jr. made the threats.
The caller then told police that Miller left a residence with long guns, the news station reported.
During the Level 1 lockdown, students were held at schools while about 50 deputies and police officers searched for Miller.
