    Posted: 1:44 p.m. Thursday, March 9, 2017

    Man in custody after threats to Spalding school, police

    Man in custody after threats to Spalding school, police
    A threat led to a lockdown of all Spalding County public schools Thursday.

    By Lauren Foreman

    A man who allegedly threatened to blow up a Spalding County school and the Griffin Police Department has been taken into custody.

    The alleged threat Thursday led to lockdowns at all 18 Spalding County public schools, according to Channel 2 Action News.

    The lockdown was lifted just before 12:30 p.m. as authorities planned to search a local house.

    Authorities learned about the incident when someone called police around 8:30 a.m. saying a man identified as 27-year-old Joseph Miller Jr. made the threats.

    The caller then told police that Miller left a residence with long guns, the news station reported.

    During the Level 1 lockdown, students were held at schools while about 50 deputies and police officers searched for Miller.

