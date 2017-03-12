Local park re-named for fallen Marine

By Cox Media Group

A Cobb County park now bears the name of a Marine killed in a terrorist attack in Tennessee.

Family and friends of Skip Wells joined local officials and members of the community for a ceremony in Marietta Sunday.

“Kids will come here and they'll ask, who is Skip Wells? Who is he? He's a hero. He's our hero. And I like that,” said Cathy Wells, Skip’s mother.

The Sprayberry High School graduate was one of five military members who died in an attack in Chattanooga in 2015.