Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 6:28 p.m. Sunday, March 12, 2017

Local park re-named for fallen Marine

View Larger
Skip Wells Park
WSB-TV
Skip Wells Park

By Cox Media Group

WSB-TV News

MARIETTA, Ga. —

A Cobb County park now bears the name of a Marine killed in a terrorist attack in Tennessee.

Family and friends of Skip Wells joined local officials and members of the community for a ceremony in Marietta Sunday.

“Kids will come here and they'll ask, who is Skip Wells? Who is he? He's a hero. He's our hero. And I like that,” said Cathy Wells, Skip’s mother.

The Sprayberry High School graduate was one of five military members who died in an attack in Chattanooga in 2015.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 