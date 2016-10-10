Levi's Call: Norcross police says child abducted

The Norcross Police Dept. is searching for a girl who was abducted from a home.

Channel 2

The department said Mireida Esponoza-Lemus was taken by Gladis Lemus, who is a 30-year-old woman.

They are believed to be in a grey 2009 Ford Flex with Georgia tag RCP9791.

Esponoza-lemus is about 3 feet 6 inches, weighs about 35 pounds and has brown eyes. She was wearing a pink sweater and pink pants.

Lemus is believed to be wearing a brown jacket.

The child is believed to be in extreme danger.