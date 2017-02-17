Leanna Taylor, ex-wife of Ross Harris, stands by her belief that her son Cooper's hot car death was all a tragic accident.

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2016, file photo, Justin Ross Harris listens to jury selection during his trial at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. Leanna Taylor, the ex-wife of a 36-year-old Georgia man convicted of murder for leaving their toddler son to die inside a hot SUV says she still believes "it was an accident." Justin Ross Harris was sentenced to life in prison after a jury found him guilty in November. Taylor, told ABC's "20/20" in an interview airing Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, that she "never" believed Harris meant to kill their son. (Stephen B. Morton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool, File)

By Veronica Waters and Nicole Bennett

As her ex-husband serves life without parole for the hot car death of their young son, Leanna Taylor stands by her belief that it was all a tragic accident.

“I do not believe that he planned the murder of my son,” Taylor says of Ross Harris.

She tells WSB’s Veronica Waters her ex-husband genuinely loved their son Cooper. “There was never any aspect of him and Cooper’s relationship that did not seem real.”

Taylor and Harris e-mail right now as they pick Cooper's headstone, but she knows she may never get the answers and closure she really wants.

“I still don’t know what happened that day,” she says.

Taylor admits as she learned more about Harris' cheating, she considered the worst case scenario.

“You have to go down that train of thought of, ‘but what if he did do it on purpose?’”

Although she believes Cooper’s death was an accident, Taylor is still angry -- angry with law enforcement, with the lies told about and to her, and of course, with Ross Harris.

“Having to live without your child because of a mistake that your spouse made – that trumps everything.”

Taylor tells WSB she always wanted to be a mom. “Obviously I never imagined that I would lose him.”

When asked whether she would like to have more children, Taylor says, “Yes, but it’s not something that I consider lightly.”

Taylor wants Cooper’s death not to be a footnote, but a warning to other parents. Even those who think this could never happen to them.

“Consider it as a possibility, just like any other safety precaution that you would take with your child.”

She adds, “There’s so much information out there about ways to prevent it, but you actually have to take the steps to prevent it.

“Because the problem is once it happens, it’s too late.”

Taylor asserts, “The statement that I had done research related to children dying in hot cars – I actually never did that, but I wish that I had.

“And if I had done that, there is a chance that I’d be taking my kindergartner to school next year."