Lawns paying the price for early spring weather

By Sabrina Cupit

While metro Atlanta is enjoying spring-like weather in February, our lawns may be paying the price.

The warm weather now and the drought last year is bad news for Bermuda grass.

WSB Lawn and Garden expert Walter Reeves says, "The Bermuda grass did not go into the winter dormant, so that could mean a lot of Bermuda grass lawns will be slow to green up this spring."

He says he thinks the brown lawns will last longer this year than in previous years. "One of the best things you can do for a hard soiled lawn is to aerate," Reeves explains.

He says you need to have 10 holes per square foot when you aerate your lawn. The holes, Reeves says, allow oxygen and water to penetrate more deeply. This causes roots to go deeper, making the lawn more resistant to drought and disease.

Reeves also says he thinks we will see more weeds this year too, and encourages people to get a head start on weed control.