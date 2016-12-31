Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 9:31 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016
By Steve Burns
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Four people are in custody and authorities are seeking three others in connection with gun thefts from a Forsyth County pawn shop, officials said.
The people still on loose are believed to be near Deerfield Parkway and Morris Road in Alpharetta, police said.
Early Saturday, people rammed their vehicle into Forsyth County Pawn on Atlanta Road, Channel 2 Action News reported.
Police chased the suspects into Alpharetta, where their vehicle crashed, the station said.
More than 75 police officers are involved in the search for those at large, Channel 2 reported.
A Georgia State Patrol helicopter also is involved in the search.
Residents in the area are being told to stay in their houses and to not answer the door while police conduct their search, Channel 2 reported.
The break-in woke up an employee who was staying at the store overnight, police said.
