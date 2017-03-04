Police say a man driving a 2003 Acura lost control on I-75 north at the Chastain Road exit ramp. (Credit: Channel 2 Action News)

By Lauren Foreman and Raisa Habersham

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A Kennesaw State University student was killed Friday morning after he was ejected from a car in a rollover crash, Cobb County police spokesman Officer Alicia Chilton said.

Police say a man driving a 2003 Acura lost control on I-75 north at the Chastain Road exit ramp. Three of his friends were inside.

“The vehicle began a clockwise rotation, rolled onto its roof, and collided into a tree before coming to an uncontrolled rest on the eastern shoulder of the roadway,” Chilton said.

One of the passengers, Colin Ruland, 19, of Sugar Hill, was ejected and died from his injuries at WellStar Kennestone Hospital, police said. He and the three other men in the car all attended Kennesaw State, Channel 2 Action News reported. Rudland was a sophomore majoring in business.

The driver, Ethan Dowell, 20, of Suwanee, and Cole Kovarchick, 20, of Demorest, sustained only minor injuries. Jordan Wormsby, 20, of Suwanee, was taken to Kennestone with non-life-threatening injuries.

University officials released a statement Friday evening saying they “were deeply saddened to learn that one student was killed and three others were injured in an automobile accident,” Channel 2 reported.

Grief counselors will be available for students.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Cobb police at 770-499-3987.

The crash backed up traffic for nearly three hours. Roads opened just before 7:20 a.m.

KSU students told Channel 2 they were devastated when they heard the loss.

“It’s always so sad for someone so young, something so tragic to happen,” Lexi Broadwater said.



