Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 10:59 a.m. Sunday, March 5, 2017
By Nefertiti Jaquez
WSB-TV
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. —
Members of the Mississippi Ku Klux Klan are coming to Douglas County to protest the prison sentence two people received for their involvement in terrorizing a black family's birthday party.
The Douglas County sheriff says he is planning to make sure the march is peaceful.
The imperial wizard of the group, Steve Howard, is upset about the sentencing of Jose Torres and Kayla Norton
A judge sentenced the couple after threats in a 2015 incident in Douglasville.
A group waved Confederate flags and guns outside an African American child's birthday party.
Torres received 13 years in prison, while Norton got six years.
The protest is set for 12 p.m. at the Douglas County Courthouse.
