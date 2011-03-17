Kirk Mellish gets nod from national weather outlet

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 4:47 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2017
The Weather Channel is taking note of WSB meteorologist Kirk Mellish’s not so easy job of forecasting in Atlanta.
“There are certain parts of the country where even day-to-day forecasting is difficult,” The Weather Channel’s Jon Erdman writes in article on weather.com.
Erdman adds, “Cold air nosing southwestward down the eastern slopes of the Appalachians often hangs up near or over the Atlanta metro area.”
When the so-called ‘Atlanta wedge’ of cold air is below freezing, Erdman explains, “Snow and ice can cripple travel in a hilly area less accustomed to winter driving with fewer plows and salt/sand trucks than, say, in the Midwest.”
Kirk Mellish echoes Erdman’s sentiments and says forecasting the line between rain and snow is tough enough elsewhere, but in Atlanta, “the wedge just throws another monkey wrench in the equation.”
Mellish tells Erdman that the wedge can either ‘kill off or enhance’ severe weather. “That, right there, is a great example of the complexity.”
Mellish brings over 30 years of experience in weather forecasting to his role at WSB. He is the only meteorologist in Atlanta to be certified by both the AMS and the National Weather Association.
Mellish brings over 30 years of experience in weather forecasting to his role at WSB. He is the only meteorologist in Atlanta to be certified by both the AMS and the National Weather Association.
