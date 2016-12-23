A fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer shut down I-75 north in Cobb County on Friday. (Credit: Tommy Quick)

By Lauren Foreman

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A fatal crash has created major delays on I-75 north in Cobb County.

Two lanes had reopened between Windy Hill and Delk roads just after 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center. Delays stretched back to the I-285 interchange.

Marietta police Officer Brittany Wallace said a Chevy truck rear-ended a tractor-trailer just before 9:10 a.m., killing the driver of the truck.

The tractor-trailer driver is not injured.