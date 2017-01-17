Johns Creek woman found dead in Roswell yard

Police were investigating Tuesday afternoon after a woman was found dead in the front yard of a Roswell home.

By Ellen Eldridge

www.ajc.com

A woman found dead in the front yard of a Roswell home has been identified, police say.

Karen Lee LaForge, 53, of Johns Creek, was found near the side of a house Tuesday afternoon, Roswell police spokeswoman Officer Lisa Holland said.

A man inside a home on Tyson Circle called 911 about 1:30 p.m.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office has not determined how LaForge died and police have not made any arrests.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, text information to 274637 or visit crimestoppersatlanta.org. Tipsters can also remain anonymous and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000.