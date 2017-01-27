Jackson Healthcare expanding

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 1:55 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017
By Jon Lewis
It's one of Georgia's best known companies, and they're expanding their Alpharetta headquarters. That means new buildings and a lot more jobs.
Jackson Healthcare has announced the expansion all of their campus off of Northwinds Parkway.
It includes 306,000 square feet of office space, including a new headquarters building which will be eight stories high and have 267,000 square feet of space.
In addition, there will be eight 39,000 square-foot amenities building that will be three stories high and built to look like the Roman Coliseum. It will house a gym, a pool, a restaurant, dry cleaning, open a barber, massage, and I'll spray tanning studio.
The project will be completed with a new parking deck with a capacity of 1385 spaces. It, too, will have an Italian feel to it.
As for the 1400 jobs, company president Shane Jackson says that they will be well paying, above the median for income, and will feature college graduates and IT specialists.
The $100 million project will take 18 months to complete. Ground will be broken within the next 60 days.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}