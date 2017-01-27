Jackson Healthcare expanding

It's one of Georgia's best known companies, and they're expanding their Alpharetta headquarters. A rendering of Jackson Healthcare's planned executive offices is pictured above.

By Jon Lewis

It includes 306,000 square feet of office space, including a new headquarters building which will be eight stories high and have 267,000 square feet of space.

In addition, there will be eight 39,000 square-foot amenities building that will be three stories high and built to look like the Roman Coliseum. It will house a gym, a pool, a restaurant, dry cleaning, open a barber, massage, and I'll spray tanning studio.

The project will be completed with a new parking deck with a capacity of 1385 spaces. It, too, will have an Italian feel to it.

As for the 1400 jobs, company president Shane Jackson says that they will be well paying, above the median for income, and will feature college graduates and IT specialists.

The $100 million project will take 18 months to complete. Ground will be broken within the next 60 days.