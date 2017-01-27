Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 1:55 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017

Jackson Healthcare expanding

View Larger
Jackson Healthcare expanding
Jackson Healthcare
It's one of Georgia's best known companies, and they're expanding their Alpharetta headquarters. A rendering of Jackson Healthcare's planned executive offices is pictured above.

Related

View Larger
Jackson Healthcare expanding photo
Jackson Healthcare
Jackson Healthcare has announced the expansion all of their campus off of Northwinds Parkway. Pictured above is a rendering of plans for the parking deck.
View Larger
Jackson Healthcare expanding photo
Jackson Healthcare
There will be eight 39,000 square-foot amenities building that will be three stories high and built to look like the Roman Coliseum. Here is a rendering of the piazza view.
View Larger
Jackson Healthcare expanding photo
The $100 million project will take 18 months to complete.

By Jon Lewis

It's one of Georgia's best known companies, and they're expanding their Alpharetta headquarters. That means new buildings and a lot more jobs.

Jackson Healthcare has announced the expansion all of their campus off of Northwinds Parkway.

It includes 306,000 square feet of office space, including a new headquarters building which will be eight stories high and have 267,000 square feet of space.

In addition, there will be eight 39,000 square-foot amenities building that will be three stories high and built to look like the Roman Coliseum. It will house a gym, a pool, a restaurant, dry cleaning, open a barber, massage, and I'll spray tanning studio.

The project will be completed with a new parking deck with a capacity of 1385 spaces.  It, too, will have an Italian feel to it.

As for the 1400 jobs, company president Shane Jackson says that they will be well paying, above the median for income, and will feature college graduates and IT specialists.

The $100 million project will take 18 months to complete. Ground will be broken within the next 60 days.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 