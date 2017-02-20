Instagram video leads to double shooting in Clayton County

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 8:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2017
By Lauren Foreman
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Police are investigating a double shooting in Clayton County that stemmed from an Instagram video involving one of the victim’s 3-year-old daughter.
The shooting happened about 12:20 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Brooke Drive near Morrow, Clayton police Sgt. Ashanti Marbury said.
“The preliminary investigation revealed that prior to the shooting, a verbal altercation with a female over a baby took place at the incident location,” Marbury said. “The female called her baby's father and shortly thereafter, he arrived with two carloads of people.”
Two men, Tyrus Cummings, 22, and Brandon Ecker, 23, told police they thought they were going to fight. Instead, multiple people exited cars, opened fire on the men, got back in their vehicles and sped away, Marbury said.
Both men were rushed to local hospitals, where they were in stable condition Monday, Marbury said.
Tyrus Cumming’s mother Jackee told Channel 2 Action the argument happened after he found his daughter in an Instagram video.
No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.
